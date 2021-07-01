Fishing Column: Earning my stripes in California

Bingo! My rod popped off the downrigger and I lunged to grab it. Reeling in a big, strong fish from so far down takes time, but after a few minutes, I had my hands on a gorgeous, 2-foot striper.

“There it is!” I beamed. “And it only took us 30 minutes.”

We caught two more fish before the bite died. As we buzzed across the lake, Roger pointed out that by striper standards, our day was already a success.

At 12,000 acres, San Luis is the largest off-river reservoir in the country. It lacks natural structure, which makes it relatively snag-free, but also means it can be difficult to locate fish. Luckily, I had Roger. At our second spot, the screen lit up with fish 100 feet down. We hurriedly dropped our spoons to the bottom.

“OK, so once it’s down there, what you want to do is…”

Roger’s voice trailed off as he looked over and saw me already battling a 5-pound striper.

“Hey, there you go!” he hollered as he set the hook on a double-up.