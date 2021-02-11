Fishing Column: Detecting the things that go 'bump' on the ice

The Whisper Hit: As the name suggests, these are the quietest of the bunch. On windy days, it’s difficult to tell if it was even a fish that made your line move. Whisper Hits usually occur on “dead sticks,” or unattended rods. It can be maddeningly difficult to hook these light-biting fish (yellow perch are notorious for this behavior), but here’s my advice: watch your line, and take your shot. Sometimes, fish mouth the bait, but don’t run with it. If you see your line moving laterally, set the hook! Otherwise, hold the rod and go by feel. When the next nibble comes, take your shot. It might feel counterintuitive to jerk before you feel the full weight of the fish, but on some days, it’s your only chance to get a hook in one.