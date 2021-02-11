Fishing Column: Detecting the things that go 'bump' on the ice

Getting a bite is arguably the most exciting part of fishing. “The tug is the drug,” as they say, and there’s nothing quite like feeling—or seeing—a fish take your bait.
In many scenarios, the bite is unmistakable. There’s the visual thrill of watching a trout slurp a dry fly; the powerful thump of a bass hammering a spinnerbait; and the jump-out-of-your-seat excitement of seeing a trolling rod pop off the downrigger.
Ice fishing is a different animal. Fish are cold-blooded creatures, and their habits change once lakes freeze over. Sometimes, the fish seem ghostlike, nosing multiple baits but refusing to take one long enough for you to set the hook.
If you ice fish, I’m sure you can relate. Which is why I’m dedicating this column to four different kinds of ice fishing bites—along with tips for how to increase your hook-up rates.
The Whisper Hit: As the name suggests, these are the quietest of the bunch. On windy days, it’s difficult to tell if it was even a fish that made your line move. Whisper Hits usually occur on “dead sticks,” or unattended rods. It can be maddeningly difficult to hook these light-biting fish (yellow perch are notorious for this behavior), but here’s my advice: watch your line, and take your shot. Sometimes, fish mouth the bait, but don’t run with it. If you see your line moving laterally, set the hook! Otherwise, hold the rod and go by feel. When the next nibble comes, take your shot. It might feel counterintuitive to jerk before you feel the full weight of the fish, but on some days, it’s your only chance to get a hook in one.
The Bump and Run: Similar to the Whisper Hit (and equally frustrating), the Bump and Run occurs when a fish clearly strikes your bait once, but never returns. If this is happening on a dead stick, try actively jigging that rod to see if it attracts a more aggressive strike. You can also try outfitting your poles with spring bobbers—hyper-sensitive rod tips that make it easier to detect bites. These can turn Bump and Runs into more prolonged Whisper Hits, increasing your chances to set the hook.
The Bounce: There’s no mistaking this one—a fish is trying to eat your lure or bait, and your rod is wiggling. Get to it as quickly as possible, eliminate any slack line and set the hook! If you are getting consistent Bounce bites, enjoy it! Those are the special days every ice angler looks forward to—days spent slip-sliding across the ice and trying not to miss a bite, like a giant game of whack-a-mole.
The Runaway Pole: Easily the rarest type of bite, the Runaway Pole occurs when a fish devours your bait and takes off, threatening to drag your rod to a watery grave. This is the reason I keep all my ice rods in rod holders with the anti-reverse switch engaged. Even so, I’ve witnessed a handful of rods disappear through the ice, so stay on your toes! Once you have the rod in hand (and the anti-reverse disengaged), a quick but firm jerk should ensure your would-be rod thief stays hooked.
Keep your eyes sharp, keep your hooks sharper, and enjoy this awesome, crazy time of year we call ice fishing season. Tight Lines!
Magic Reservoir Hosts Dam Fools Ice DerbyThe Dam Fools Ice Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, Feb. 20 on Magic Reservoir. Hosted by the West Magic Lake Recreation Club, the tournament will award cash prizes for the longest and heaviest fish in both perch and trout categories. Registration is $10 per angler, per species. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the West Magic clubhouse, or 6:30 the morning of the event. Anglers can also request a form via email by contacting jkbrose@outlook.com or jonsweet83352@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/damfools.
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.