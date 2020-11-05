Fishing Column: Desert mountains offer a different take on alpine fishing

When I think about fishing in the mountains, I’m reminded of hikes through alpine meadows, majestic evergreen forests and the dramatic beauty of sapphire lakes filled with golden cutthroat trout. My latest mile-high trout hunt featured almost none of those things—but it was an awesome, only-in-Idaho adventure all the same.

Our story begins with a cool discovery by my buddy Jon. In his quest to fill the vacant state record for Lahontan cutthroat trout, Jon discovered that Fish & Game stocks Lahontans in several remote reservoirs buried deep in the southern Idaho desert. After Jon and his daughter succeeded on their maiden voyage, he invited me to join him for further explanation.

Like most mountain lakes, these desert fisheries require hard work to reach. The journey starts with a long drive into the remote mountains approaching the Nevada border. The turnoffs are rock-filled dirt roads—four-wheel drive is a must and Fish & Game advises against visiting with rain in the forecast, as the roads become virtually impassable when wet.