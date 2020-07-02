Fishing Column: Catfish are Jumping! Here’s how to catch one.

Bait up

“Check out this weird trout!” Before I even looked at it, I knew we had fresh catfish bait. As I was launching my boat on a recent trip, a nearby angler landed a 12-inch pikeminnow. They aren’t much for eating, but I gladly accepted when he offered it to me. Five minutes later, a fresh fillet sat on a circle hook at the river bottom. Ten minutes after that, the rod was bouncing with a large catfish.

Cut bait is the best way to catch a channel cat. Pikeminnow, sucker and leftover panfish scraps are my personal favorites. Cats will also scarf worms, Mormon crickets, chicken livers, shrimp, prepared dough baits and even hot dogs. I like to fish with a large circle hook on a slip-sinker rig. I also catch catfish on deep-diving crankbaits, jigs and soft plastics (although most of those catches come while targeting bass).

Hang on!

Catfish don’t get the same love as bass and trout, but they are awesome fighters. Channel cats can weigh 10 pounds or more (their larger cousins, flatheads, are even larger, often surpassing 20 pounds), and while they don’t jump, their head-thrashing fight puts a thump on any tackle. With circle hooks, fish almost never escape, so if you hook a huge one, loosen the drag and play the long game. I’ve seen big cats successfully landed on ultralight panfish gear.