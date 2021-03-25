Fishing Column: Bull Trout 101: What anglers should know about this protected Idaho species

For many anglers, bull trout are a mystery. While they are common in a few remote streams, bull trout aren’t often found in popular fisheries. I’m a prime example — I fish more than most, and I’ve only hooked a small handful over the years.

Thanks in part to their rarity, bull trout are a frequent source of misinformation. But it’s important to have at least a basic knowledge — given their protected status, accidentally keeping one would be a costly mistake. Here are some key questions and answers on bull trout in Idaho:

What’s a bull trout? Bull “trout” are actually char, a related species of salmonid that prefers cold water. It’s a common misnomer — brook trout and Mackinaw trout are also char. Bull trout are also referred to as Dolly Varden at times. There is some debate, but most biologists differentiate Dolly Varden and bull trout as separate, closely related char species.