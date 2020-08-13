Fishing Column: After all these years, this Idaho angler is still all about that bass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am an equal opportunity fisherman. While some anglers prefer to specialize, I am happy to catch just about anything that swims.

High-flying trout? Yup. A school of hungry panfish? Sign me up. Large and exotic ocean-dwelling species? Count me in! Part of what I love about fishing is the sense of adventure that comes with pursuing new species and unlocking their secrets.

Having said all that, I confess my decades-long love affair with bass is still going strong. Maybe it’s because the first big gamefish I ever caught was a nice largemouth. Perhaps it’s the never-ending list of lures, tricks and techniques you can use to fish for bass. Or maybe it’s just because they are so much fun to catch — no matter how many bass I get my hands on, I can’t wait to do it again.

Summer in Idaho is especially fun for a bass enthusiast like me. Bass love warm water, so this is their growing season — the prime window for anglers to tangle with lots of hungry, feisty bass.

The list of things I love about bass fishing would never fit in one column, but here are some of the highlights of a typical bass hunt, in chronological order.

The Game Plan