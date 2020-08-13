Fishing Column: After all these years, this Idaho angler is still all about that bass

I am an equal opportunity fisherman. While some anglers prefer to specialize, I am happy to catch just about anything that swims.
High-flying trout? Yup. A school of hungry panfish? Sign me up. Large and exotic ocean-dwelling species? Count me in! Part of what I love about fishing is the sense of adventure that comes with pursuing new species and unlocking their secrets.
Having said all that, I confess my decades-long love affair with bass is still going strong. Maybe it’s because the first big gamefish I ever caught was a nice largemouth. Perhaps it’s the never-ending list of lures, tricks and techniques you can use to fish for bass. Or maybe it’s just because they are so much fun to catch — no matter how many bass I get my hands on, I can’t wait to do it again.
Summer in Idaho is especially fun for a bass enthusiast like me. Bass love warm water, so this is their growing season — the prime window for anglers to tangle with lots of hungry, feisty bass.
The list of things I love about bass fishing would never fit in one column, but here are some of the highlights of a typical bass hunt, in chronological order.
The Game Plan
I always set up my rods (usually three) the night before a bass trip. The lures I choose depend on the habitat I’ll be fishing, water and weather conditions and, of course, what sounds like fun to fish with! Soft plastics, swimbaits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures are often at the top of my list.
The Stalk
One of my favorite things about bass fishing is its visual aspect. On some trips, I’m fishing primarily by sight, looking for dark shadows lurking in weed patches and under trees. Sneaking up on a bass, making the perfect cast and watching it devour your lure is one of the purest forms of fishing excitement there is. And even if you can’t see the fish, quietly stalking their likely hiding places is still a rush.
The Fight
Bass are the sprinters of the fishing world. The fight is usually over within a minute, but every second is packed with energy as the fish launch themselves through the air with their patented, hook-spitting head shakes. A good hook set is crucial — and even then, a well-timed leap might mean heartbreak.
The Release
It takes a long time to grow a big bass in Idaho, so 99% of the largemouth and smallmouth I catch are released after a quick photo. I enjoy watching them swim off with a defiant splash of their tail. You can always measure a good day of bass fishing by how raw your thumb is at the end of it!
Chances are Magic Valley bass are biting at a lake or pond near you. Draw up a game plan, tie on some lures and get stalking. Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
