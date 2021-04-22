Fishing Column: A walk on the beach turns into an unforgettable catch

“That’ll work,” Andy nodded.

I felt a little nervous. The gear was completely foreign to me, and I didn’t want to let down these two old salts who had graciously included me in their evening. But, as the saying goes, a fish is a fish is a fish — and when the bite came, there was no mistaking it.

“You got him!” Andy cheered as I set the hook. “Way to go, Idaho!”

I didn’t want to oversell it, but this fish felt much bigger than anything I’d seen so far. Maybe it was just the surf, or the unfamiliar tackle. But as the fish surged along the beach, Andy got the same impression.

“Might be a shark,” he posited. “Or maybe a big guitarfish.”

After several minutes, Andy’s demeanor changed. He peered anxiously into the dimming horizon, trying to catch a glimpse of our quarry. I finally got the fish close enough that when the tide went out, a big flash of silver appeared on the beach.

“It’s a corbina!!” Andy exclaimed, wildly waving his arm like a third-base coach sending the winning run home. “Get that baby up here!”