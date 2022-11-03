Fishing Column: A trout stream runs through it

Whitewater churns over lava rock boulders, cascading down into inviting pools of deep, sapphire blue. A chorus of birds echoes off the trees overhead, barely audible above the rushing of the water. Your line tightens during a downstream drift, and the silver flash of a trout darts away into the current.

Few experiences are as peaceful and immersive as walk-wading a blue-ribbon trout stream. And we Idaho anglers are fortunate to have many such waterways crisscrossing the Gem State.

Here in the Magic Valley, the Big Wood River is the local jewel, home to loads of rainbow and brown trout as it winds its way through Hemingway Country. Not far off, the Snake River offers awesome trout fishing through the Hagerman Valley, and it only gets better as it branches off into the South and Henry’s Forks of eastern Idaho. To the west, the Boise River features trophy trout opportunities in both urban and remote settings. And further north, the Salmon River carves ts a path through some of Idaho’s most rugged terrain.

No matter which trout stream you choose to visit, your chances of catching some nice fish are good—especially during the fall and winter, when lower water levels make fore easier navigation. As you plan your adventures, here are a few friendly pointers to keep in mind:

Do the Stomp

Some of Idaho’s trout streams can accommodate a motorboat, and many are doable in a drift boat. But for my money, the best way to experience a trout stream is on foot. Hiking the bank or wading through the shallows allows you to cover every inch of fishable water. You also get a front row seat to all the sights and sounds—minks scurrying along the shoreline; herons stalking prey in calm eddies; and, most importantly, an up-close look at the insects, larvae and baitfish that make up the menu for hungry trout.

Drift Away

Rivers are unique ecosystems that are constantly changing. And trout are skilled at figuring out where it is easiest to swim, find food and hide from predators. In many ways, the flowing water acts as a conveyor belt, shuttling food downstream. Many fish employ a strategy of hanging out behind boulders, log jams or in deep pools, darting out occasionally to grab bugs, aquatic larvae or injured baitfish as they drift by. As anglers, we can take advantage by drifting “food” into ideal hiding spots. This is the basic premise of most fly-fishing tactics, and a midge, pheasant tail, woolly worm or bead-head nymph is a good bet to get slurped on a well-presented downstream drift. Similar results can be achieved with spinning gear by drifting a small jig under a bobber, or a live night crawler (if regulations allow bait).

Zip, Zip, BOOM!

Some trout—particularly the big ones—prefer more aggressive minnow presentations. Fishing with Rapalas is a favorite for me. I make long casts and retrieve them with exaggerated jerks and pauses to mimic a wounded fish. The bites are explosive as the predator goes for the kill shot! Spinners, spoons and other retrieve lures can achieve similar results, but none seem to get blasted quite as hard as the Rapala. If you’re fly-fishing, try zipping a big streamer through deep pools and current seams. When it gets annihilated by a big brown, rainbow or bull trout, you’ll be hooked on the feeling for life!

Idaho’s wide variety of fishing opportunities never ceases to impress. But at its heart, the Gem State will always be trout country. What a treat it is to live right in the middle of it all. Tight lines!