Fishing Column: A Tiger in the Mountains: Backcountry Adventure Leads to Bucket-list Catch

That night around the campfire, Caleb described watching muskies react to his lure. The high vantage point was critical, it seemed—tomorrow, I would stand.

We were up before the sun and paddling across the glass-calm lake. Within minutes, I had my first muskie follow. Then another. They didn’t bite, but seeing the action gave me hope.

Staying atop that squirrely kayak was a battle. I even took a chilly, accidental swim, but I climbed back on and kept fishing. Several more muskies followed. None committed. When I needed a mental break, I fished for brookies and enjoyed the scenery. Then, back to the grind.

I spotted my muskie hiding in the reeds at about 1 p.m.—well outside “peak” hours, according to lunar charts and other literature.

Funny thing about muskies—they don’t read much. As my lure broke free from the reeds, the fish darted in and snapped it up. As I set the hook, he rocketed out of the water in one of the most jaw-dropping leaps I’ve ever seen.

“I’m coming!” Caleb hollered from across the lake.