Fishing Column: A sturgeon excursion with Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures

Just then, the fish stopped. I smiled at Tim, who nodded in approval. The reel groaned as a huge fish took off downstream. Sturgeon on!

I fought the fish for 10 minutes and then handed off to Randal. When the fish made its first run with him at the controls, he let out a whoop of excitement as the drag sizzled.

After a 25-minute battle, we had a six-foot sturgeon boat-side. We joined it in the water for pictures, then quickly scrambled aboard to get the lines back in the water.

The dinner bell had sounded. Not five minutes after releasing the first fish, I had another dino on. This one was only four feet long, and I had it landed and released within 10 minutes.

“Keep those lines wet, boys!” I shouted.

We hooked up again within minutes, this time on Randal’s rod. Right away, we could tell this was a bigger fish, and Randal dubbed it “Walter.” We passed the rod every 10 minutes, in part to divide the muscle-burning work, but mostly to share the experience.

“It’s a big one,” Tim confirmed. “Probably eight or nine feet—there are monsters in here. There are more sturgeon in this stretch of the Snake than just about anywhere in the world.”