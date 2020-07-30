Fishing Column: A never-ending pursuit of learning and discovery

Hours passed with almost no signs of life. No bites. No follows. No marks on the fish finder. Conditions and water temps seemed ideal for spring Mackinaws, but there were none to be found.

Finally, we found a spot that felt fishy. Huge clouds of fish appeared on the finder — most likely Kokanee, an important prey item for big lake trout. A fish leaped out of the water, and then another. They were definitely Kokanee, which aren’t known for jumping. I theorized they were being chased by a big laker.

Our first bite finally came on my secondary rod, rigged with cut bait on the bottom. I set the hook and reeled up a 14-inch pikeminnow—not our target species, but perfect for fresh cut bait.

I worked over some promising bottom structure with a large tube jig tipped with fresh-caught pikeminnow. Bump, bump. Was that a bite? Bump, bump. Yep! I set the hook and a heavier fish took off for deeper water. This one HAD to be a Mackinaw.

Alas, after a spirited fight, my dad scooped a much larger pikeminnow into the net. Overzealous pikeminnows gulping huge tub jigs is a scene that repeated itself several times before we finished a Mackinaw-less day. After much trial and error, I felt like we had a good location and strategy dialed in. But the only way to know for sure will be to go back and try again.