Fishing Column: A Lunker hunt filled with excitement, heartbreak and redemption

Sometimes, tasting the agony of defeat makes the thrill of victory that much sweeter.

This story begins with a busy dad and a crazier-than-usual Idaho spring. Between responsibilities at home and rollercoaster weather that included a rare April snowstorm, I was having a hard time scheduling fishing trips. So, I defaulted to one of my favorite pastimes: pond prowling.

Idaho’s ponds are underrated spots for big largemouth bass. Fishing a local pond also allowed me to squeeze in an hour or two after work, or after the kids went to bed. My pond of choice was one of my favorite college stomping grounds. I hadn’t fished it in years, but as I walked the bank, I was delighted to see it was still a big bass haven.

Bass are creatures of habit, and every spring, they move into shallow, warmer water to jump-start their metabolisms. Big fish usually hang out shallow for a couple weeks, first hunting, then building nests and spawning before heading out to deeper water. With polarized glasses and a little experience, you can often spot them — ghost-like shadows drifting under fallen logs, overhanging branches and anything else they can hide under.

This particular pond is loaded with cover. Trees. Fallen logs. Willows. And under nearly every hiding spot, there’s a nice largemouth.

Over the years, I’ve developed some effective techniques for sight-fishing bass. The keys are a stealthy approach (fish are more likely to bite if they don’t see you); accurate casts with baits you trust (hint: it’s mostly finesse-type rigs); and good hand-to-hand combat skills (it’s difficult to pull big fish out of heavy cover — you have to plan how to land the fish, but also make on-the-fly adjustments).

If that all sounds super nerdy, well, it is! But it’s also very exciting. Making a well-placed cast and watching a big bass dart out of its lair to vacuum-suck your lure is one of the most exhilarating — and, often, exasperating — ways to fish.

On my first pond outing, I landed four nice bass between two and three pounds. But it was the one that got away that stuck with me — a five-pound giant that swam straight into branches and broke me off.

From that moment on, I was determined to land one of these lunkers.

On my second outing, I landed four bass and hooked the biggest one yet — a blimp over six pounds. Sadly, I was unable to wrestle her out of the mess of logs she’d been using as a lair.

Losing a giant always stings, but I was undeterred. When you’re guerilla fishing in heavy cover, breaking off is a risk you have to live with. When heartbreak happens, all you can do is re-tie and keep trying.

My third session started with promise. My first cast produced an almost four-pounder — the biggest fish I’d landed here since college. I caught two more fish in short order. The bite was on! Next, I spotted another nice bass and prepared to make my cast. But out of my peripheral, I saw an absolute giant swim out from under a tree and stop six feet away, seemingly staring at me. I flipped a cast in front of her and watched as she reacted.

All the telltale signs were there — the slow pulsing of her pectoral fins. A sideways cocking of her massive head. The nose-down, tail-up body language of a bass investigating a potential meal. I held my breath as she mouthed my bait (not the part with the hook in it), then spat it out. She grabbed it again, though, and this time held on as she slowly backed away. She took a second chomp, but I could still see my hook outside of her mouth. Then, finally, a third chomp. My entire bait disappeared, and I swung to set the hook. Fish on!

What happened next probably took 15 seconds, but it felt like forever. The bass jumped repeatedly, shaking her head to try and throw the hook. In this case, the jumping worked in my favor, as it kept her near the surface and away from the underwater minefield of stumps and logs. I lunged forward, lifted my rod to bring her head to the surface, and grabbed onto her bottom lip for dear life.

WHAT. A. FISH!!! At 22 inches long and 6 pounds, this lunker was well worth the effort, the heartbreak and the struggle. I admired her for a moment, snapped a quick picture and watched her swim back to her underwater jungle. The job was finally done, and the victory was sweet. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

