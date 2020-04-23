Fishing Column: A how-to guide on ‘social fishtancing’

How’s everyone holding up out there? I hope you’re settling into a groove working from home and finding creative ways to stay in touch with family and friends. These are strange times, but they won’t last forever! The key is to stay safe — and sane — until the pandemic passes.
In my last column, I wrote about stay-at-home ideas for anglers who miss the good old days when “Corona” was something you kept in the cooler. From organizing tackle to prepping the boat, there are plenty of ways to stay busy (since you already cleaned the garage, planted the garden and mowed the lawn twice).
Here’s another one to add to the list: Go fishing.
I’ve gotten tons of questions about fishing during the pandemic, and the state has been clear in its response. Hunting and fishing seasons remain open to Idaho residents and Fish & Game recently provided a list of guidelines to help keep folks safe. As an outdoor activity that naturally requires plenty of space, fishing is one of the few hobbies that hasn’t been shut down. In fact, “social fishtancing” is arguably more popular than ever (which creates additional challenges, but we’ll get to that shortly).
How do you practice safe social fishtancing? Here are some pointers.
Stay close to home
The stay-at-home order and subsequent guidance from Fish & Game allow for outdoor exercise and activity “close to home.” So, what does that mean? Use your best judgment, but local ponds, the Snake River and nearby lakes reservoirs are the best choices. I recommend heading somewhere you can reach and return from on a single tank of gas so you don’t have to stop in other towns. Make sure to pack enough food, tackle and supplies as well.
Go solo
The truest way to social fishtance is to go it alone. I’ve always enjoyed the quiet solitude of fishing solo — there’s something peaceful about being alone with your thoughts, the river and a few finned friends. You’re not totally confined to solitude, either. Family members make great fishing buddies — I took my daughter Quinn out last week and we had a great time enjoying some fresh air and catching five different species of panfish. It was the perfect activity for a cooped-up two-year-old. You can also meet a friend at a fishing spot (just take precautions and use hand sanitizer).
Avoid the CrowdsThis one can be tough, as folks are stacking up at popular access points. I’ve heard reports of severe overcrowding at the handful of boat ramps that remain open. Just remember—if you have to wade through a pile of people, you aren’t social fishtancing right! Try some lesser-known spots (which I realize can be tough while staying close to home), fish during off-peak hours and, if you do encounter other anglers and boaters, be sure to respect their space.
Plan AheadLike most things, fishing is trickier than usual right now. Many parks and boat launches are closed — do some research online to call ahead so you don’t waste a trip. It’s also good to have a backup plan in case your spot is inaccessible or already occupied. If fishing is a no-go, maybe you can enjoy a nature walk instead.
Keep hanging in there, fisherpeople. Stay healthy, stay safe, and tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
