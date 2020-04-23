Fishing Column: A how-to guide on ‘social fishtancing’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How’s everyone holding up out there? I hope you’re settling into a groove working from home and finding creative ways to stay in touch with family and friends. These are strange times, but they won’t last forever! The key is to stay safe — and sane — until the pandemic passes.

In my last column, I wrote about stay-at-home ideas for anglers who miss the good old days when “Corona” was something you kept in the cooler. From organizing tackle to prepping the boat, there are plenty of ways to stay busy (since you already cleaned the garage, planted the garden and mowed the lawn twice).

Here’s another one to add to the list: Go fishing.

I’ve gotten tons of questions about fishing during the pandemic, and the state has been clear in its response. Hunting and fishing seasons remain open to Idaho residents and Fish & Game recently provided a list of guidelines to help keep folks safe. As an outdoor activity that naturally requires plenty of space, fishing is one of the few hobbies that hasn’t been shut down. In fact, “social fishtancing” is arguably more popular than ever (which creates additional challenges, but we’ll get to that shortly).

How do you practice safe social fishtancing? Here are some pointers.

Stay close to home