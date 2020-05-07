Fishing Column: A Fishing Day is the Best Kind of Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are few better feelings in the world than having nothing to do and all day to do it.

I recently had one of those coveted days. After weeks of hectic work schedules, yardwork and other miscellaneous chores, the clouds both literally and figuratively parted to reveal a wide-open, warm spring Saturday.

Priceless.

All week, I looked forward to my fishapalooza. I scoured weather reports, made a run to the tackle shop and came up with a game plan. On Friday night, I packed a lunch, re-spooled and tuned up my reels and loaded the car. If you think this all sounds totally geeky and slightly obsessive-compulsive, you’re not wrong. But preparation is vital to any successful trip (and it’s kind of fun, too).

At last, Saturday morning came. There was not a cloud in the sky and just a hint of breeze in the air.

Promising.

After a quick breakfast, my trusty companion Winston and I were ready to rock and roll. Winston, for the record, is a five-pound Yorkie, but he’s the toughest, most intrepid five-pound Yorkie you’ve ever met. And he loves the sight of his life jacket because he knows it means we are going fishing!