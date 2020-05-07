Fishing Column: A Fishing Day is the Best Kind of Day

There are few better feelings in the world than having nothing to do and all day to do it.
I recently had one of those coveted days. After weeks of hectic work schedules, yardwork and other miscellaneous chores, the clouds both literally and figuratively parted to reveal a wide-open, warm spring Saturday.
Priceless.
All week, I looked forward to my fishapalooza. I scoured weather reports, made a run to the tackle shop and came up with a game plan. On Friday night, I packed a lunch, re-spooled and tuned up my reels and loaded the car. If you think this all sounds totally geeky and slightly obsessive-compulsive, you’re not wrong. But preparation is vital to any successful trip (and it’s kind of fun, too).
At last, Saturday morning came. There was not a cloud in the sky and just a hint of breeze in the air.
Promising.
After a quick breakfast, my trusty companion Winston and I were ready to rock and roll. Winston, for the record, is a five-pound Yorkie, but he’s the toughest, most intrepid five-pound Yorkie you’ve ever met. And he loves the sight of his life jacket because he knows it means we are going fishing!
We met up with my buddy Justin and took off to our top-secret honey hole. When we arrived, it was already getting warm, the fish were active and we had the place all to ourselves.
Perfect.
We caught lots of great fish and lost a couple big ones, too. We won triumphant battles and fought frustrating snags. We chugged ice-cold ginger ale and crunched flamin’ hot chips. Winston found a nice soft spot for a nap, occasionally wandering over to have a snack or check out our latest catch.
We came. We saw. We FISHED.
I’m usually hyper-focused when I fish, but on this trip, I found myself taking time to soak it all in. During the crazy times we’ve experienced in recent weeks, it felt good to completely unplug and just enjoy being outdoors, doing my favorite thing.
As the sun chased the western horizon, it was time to pack up and hike out. We drove home with two nice stringers full of panfish and a pretty good sunburn. But, more importantly, we returned with that one-of-a-kind feeling that comes from a day full of doing what you love most.
Because, as I said before, there is no better feeling than having fishing to do, and all day to do it.
Here’s hoping one of those days comes your way soon. Tight Lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
