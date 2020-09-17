Fishery gems of the Gem State: Mountain lakes

Locally, we have 43 mountain lakes in the Upper Snake Region that currently support fisheries including the highest elevation fish-bearing lakes in the state! I’ve been to all of them, and it is really hard trying to pin down a favorite. Species in our region’s lakes include Yellowstone cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, brook trout, tiger trout, arctic grayling, and golden trout. Of the 43 Upper Snake Region lakes, 34 are routinely stocked with fish to support the fisheries. The rest support themselves through natural reproduction.

This year, IDFG staff performed surveys on five of our mountain lakes, including Bench Lake, Goat Lake, and Angel Lake in the Big Lost drainage, Divide Creek Lake in the Medicine Lodge drainage, and Packsaddle Lake in the Teton drainage. These surveys provide valuable insight into how many fish are in the lake, how fast they are growing, how difficult they are to catch, whether fish are naturally reproducing, how much angler use may be occurring, and other information that is useful for making management decisions on these small, but amazing waters.