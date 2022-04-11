Fish stocking steps up for spring in the Magic Valley

FILER — Ken Felty asked a lone angler on the fishing dock how the fishing has been.

“It’s slowed down,” the angler replied. “Earlier this week we were catching them until pretty late, but today only a little.”

Felty, who has worked with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for 20 years, backed up his truck to the edge of the pond and began to release 450 rainbow trout down a chute.

The trout are reared at a hatchery, and as they are stocked have a mostly brown appearance. Fealty said that they will take on the more familiar rainbow appearance as they are exposed to the natural sunlight of the open water.

Fish and Game plans to stock 63,000 trout across the Magic Valley this month, and Felty has been staying busy keeping up with the schedule.

“It’s been a busy time of year,” Felty said.

While some ponds, like the Filer Fishing Ponds are stocked every few weeks throughout the year, that pace has increased as the summer months approach.

Conor McClure is a Regional Fisheries Biologist with Fish and game, and he said stocking normally picks up in March and April, and various water bodies will continue to be stocked through the summer, up until September in some cases.

“We stock these local ponds and reservoirs with hatchery trout with the intent that people go out and catch these trout and take them home and have them for dinner,” McClure said.

The amount of fish stocked fluctuates occasionally, McClure said the Fish and Game works with production at the hatcheries to determine how many fish go into what bodies of water throughout the season.

“The big picture here is we have some guidelines that we intend to stock different water bodies with different numbers of fish,” McClure said. “Some of that kind of depends on angler demand, but also, it depends on water conditions.”

Some sites will get stocked more heavily, McClure said, based on weather and angler demand.

“For example, Hagerman WMA will get stocked pretty intensely starting in April and throughout the season with anywhere from several hundred to a thousand fish per stocking every couple for weeks.”

Last summer, after drought conditions reduced several reservoirs, Fish and Game issued fish salvage orders, allowing anglers to dispense with bag limits, and enabled them to use a wider range of fishing methods.

“There were a handful of fish salvages issued in the region last summer just due to low water conditions, reservoirs going dry, and not having enough water to sustain fisheries,” McClure said.

With a low water outlook heading into summer, McClure said the department is keeping an eye on water levels and will adjust its stocking schedule accordingly.

“To be frank, it’s not super promising in some areas, just because reservoirs aren’t necessarily full, and we didn’t get enough snow to completely fill most of them and keep them full,” McClure said. “We’ll have to evaluate things as we go along.”

