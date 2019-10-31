{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks over 30 million fish from its hatcheries into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.

In the Magic Valley region in November, the Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond will get 690 rainbow trout. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and younger, and Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.

These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking.

