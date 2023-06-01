Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Years ago, while on vacation in Belize, I spent some time fishing off a pier with spinning gear I’d brought from home. I had great fun catching more than a dozen saltwater species, but one experience stuck with me most.

Every time I hooked a fish, countless others chased it, nipping and biting at it all the way back to the pier. It was crazy watching it all unfold in the gin-clear Caribbean Sea. Many of the attacking fish were the same size (or smaller!) as the hooked fish they were bullying. But it reinforced an important fact every angler should keep in their knowledge tackle box — fish, in their heart of hearts, are mean!

It is generally understood that most gamefish are carnivores. But until you’ve witnessed their savagery first-hand, it’s easy to underestimate them.

Take crappie, for example. As Idaho fish go, they seem relatively tame, averaging 10-12 inches and maxing out around 16. Anglers usually target crappie with small panfish jigs, but years ago, I stumbled into a fun surprise while trolling for big flathead catfish on the Snake River. Our huge crankbaits, which were about the size of a small crappie, kept getting slurped up by — you guessed it — crappie! Massive, slab crappie that tipped the scales at 2 pounds. I’ve fine-tuned my setup since then and trolling with crankbaits is now my favorite way to fish for crappie (especially because it weeds out some of the smaller riffraff). The same strategy works on perch, which are such notorious cannibals that love to gobble perch-colored lures.

So why is it such a fish-eat-fish world? The answer boils down to math. In order to survive, wild animals constantly calculate how much food they need to eat, and how much they’re willing to risk to get it. Eating one juicy fish provides as many calories as hundreds of small bugs or dozens of hard-to-digest snails, so fish learn quickly that a piscivorous diet is the best way to move up the food chain. Fish are opportunists and will eat other meals, but once most gamefish reach a fair size, smaller fish usually make up the bulk of the menu.

Even large predators can surprise anglers with their aggression. For fish like bass and tiger muskie, the list of prey doesn’t stop at fish. These apex hunters will take down frogs, rodents, birds, snakes, turtles — literally anything that fits in their mouths. I’ve watched a largemouth bass attack an 8-inch bluegill my buddy was reeling in. I’ve seen rows of ducklings decrease in number while trying to cross the lake. Students in my fishing classes always raise their eyebrows at the thought of fish hunting terrestrial prey, but it happens more often than you’d think. Even large trout will snap up mice and other rodents!

As anglers, it pays to know how aggressive our target species can be. When I’m trout fishing, I almost always throw a minnow imitation like a Rapala to try and attract the biggest, meanest fish in the area. I definitely jig for panfish at times, but I’d rather target big slabs with cranks and swimbaits. Bass will eat almost anything, but I love watching them explode on a topwater lure or crush a crankbait right before it reaches the boat. And don’t even get me started on the adrenaline-pumping thrill of a tiger muskie hunt!

Next time you’re on the water, don’t be afraid to tie on that lure you’ve always thought looked too big. Because in the eyes of your meat-eating quarry, it might just look like the perfect snack. Tight lines!