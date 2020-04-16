Fish are biting, customers aren’t. Idaho hunting, fishing guides see huge drop in trips

Toby Wyatt, who owns Reel Time Fishing in Clarkston, Washington, works as a fishing guide in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

“Right now if this wasn’t going on, I’d be doing some sturgeon and bass fishing in Hells Canyon and some Kokanee and bass fishing on Dworshak Reservoir in Orofino,” Wyatt said in a phone interview. “In another week, I’d be migrating down the Columbia River. We’ve got a run of spring salmon coming in, and I’d be fishing that run of spring salmon.”

But his hands are tied in Washington, where a statewide fishing ban is in effect until May 4, and Oregon, which this weekend banned nonresident hunting and fishing during the pandemic. Idaho has also placed restrictions on out-of-state hunting and fishing licenses, which further limits Wyatt’s potential customer base.

He’s been able to hold onto some business through the coronavirus scare.

“About half of my trips kept their deposits on the books and they’re just going to look at fishing again when this blows over,” Wyatt said. “I’m scheduled to start fishing again in June, so we’ll see. I’m hopeful that sometime in May they’ll lift all the restrictions and I’ll get to go back to work.”

Still, he thinks the Idaho Department of Fish and Game made the right move.