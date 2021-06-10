Fish and (tiny) chips: ‘Social Security numbers’ help IDFG track salmon, steelhead survival

“A little change, such as the type of needle we use or the trapping hours, or methods, really impact the big picture because we are building a long-term data set,” he said. “So what we change today could throw us off when looking at numbers from the 1980s.”

They still take advantage of technology. On Thursday, Reid and Overy used a digital board, somewhat like the touchpads workers use to place orders at fast-food restaurants, to speed their work.

“We will handle up to 4,000 fish a day once things get rolling,” Putnam said. “We can mass run them through here, and that digitizing allows us to do that.”

The Snake River trap operates 24 hours a day. Years ago, Putnam or others would have to check on the trap every few hours to make sure it didn’t become clogged with debris. That meant jumping on a boat and motoring out to the trap. Now that monitoring happens via a security camera that beams its video over the internet.

“It used to be that we had to come out here and check this thing every two hours. Now I can literally do it from a smartphone,” Putnam said.

When flows rise quickly, debris that includes large logs can sometimes amass on the trap.