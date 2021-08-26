Fish and Game works with Glenns Ferry and a winery to reduce crop loss due to deer

GLENNS FERRY — Over the last several years a vineyard in Glenns Ferry has been working with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to reduce crop losses caused by a small herd of mule deer. The herd, living within city limits, has a long history of causing extensive damage to the grape crop resulting in thousands of dollars of crop losses each year.

Non-lethal hazing was attempted in late summer of 2020 to deter the deer from eating grapes. Although the department implemented nonlethal hazing techniques over 18 nights in an attempt to prevent crop depredation, the winery still experienced substantial deer-caused crop loss to winery grapes.

As with most wildlife depredation issues, the department has many different tools available to use in an attempt to change wildlife behavior and reduce the amount of damage caused to agricultural crops. During the summer of 2021 the department is using a drop net trap in an attempt to capture and relocate the deer into more suitable habitats in the Magic Valley. While trapping can be an effective tool in some situations, trapping at the winery has been unsuccessful to date.