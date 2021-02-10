Fish and Game treats sick cow moose for a second time in Hailey

HAILEY — In early December, Fish and Game was notified by residents of Hailey, a cow moose appeared to have a severe case of conjunctivitis in both eyes. Local Fish and Game officers darted the moose and applied antibiotics in an attempt to clear up the eye infection. A GPS collar was also placed on the moose so that wildlife biologists could track her location and assess if the antibiotic treatment was effective.

The cow moose and her calf were seen throughout the Hailey area over the subsequent weeks.

In early February, reports began coming into the Magic Valley Regional office in Jerome that the same cow moose still had some signs of conjunctivitis in both eyes.

On Monday, a Hailey resident called to say the moose was bedded down in their backyard, prompting Fish and Game biologists to once again take a quick trip up to the Wood River Valley in an attempt to dart and anesthetize the moose to treat her eyes. She was also found to have twine wrapped tightly around her nose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fish and Game was able to successfully capture the moose, administer antibiotics, and remove the twine from around her nose. While it appears the first round of antibiotics helped, it is hoped a second treatment will reduce the swelling and eliminate the conjunctivitis.