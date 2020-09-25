Fish and Game treats Heagle Pond in Hailey killing thousands of invasive goldfish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — In the spring of 2020 Fish and Game received reports of goldfish swimming in Heagle Pond adjacent to Lawrence Heagle Park in Hailey. This week, fisheries biologists with Fish and Game treated Heagle Pond with rotenone, a natural plant-based substance that is toxic to fish. Immediately following the rotenone, thousands of goldfish and other fish species were collected from the pond. The rotenone will degrade naturally over the next few weeks. The pond, which currently is fenced off and signed to keep people and pets safe, will continue to be monitored by Fish and Game and any additional dead fish will be collected and disposed of at a certified disposal facility.

Goldfish are a member of the carp family, which have never been documented in the Wood River Basin.

“The illegal introduction of invasive species into Idaho’s waters is an extremely concerning situation” said Mike Peterson, Regional Fisheries Manager, “what we found today is that the goldfish that were illegally introduced into Heagle Pond were successfully spawning, which could put the fisheries in the Big Wood River at risk.”