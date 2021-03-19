 Skip to main content
Fish and Game to provide 2 fishing events in the Magic Valley over spring break
Fish and Game to provide 2 fishing events in the Magic Valley over spring break

Kids creek pond

Fishing is an opportunity to create family memories.

 COURTESY, IDFG

BURLEY — With most, if not all, Magic Valley schools closed next week for spring break, families are encouraged to take advantage of early spring weather by going fishing at a local pond or lake.

To make it easier to go fishing, Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region will be hosting two fishing events for anglers of all ages in Hagerman and Burley during the week of spring break.

The Take Me Fishing trailer will be at Riley Pond in the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The trailer will be at the Freedom Park Pond on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those who don’t have access to fishing equipment, a limited number of fishing poles, bait, and some tackle will be provided, free of charge. Anglers who have their own fishing gear are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

If using department-owned equipment, a fishing license is not required. However, if anglers are 14 years of age and older and choose to use their own equipment they are required to possess a valid 2021 fishing license. All general regulations and daily bag limits will be enforced.

For more information about fishing in the Magic Valley Region call the regional office at 208-324-4359.

Rainbow Trout stocking schedule, March 2021

 Body of WaterWeek to be Stocked Number to be Stocked 
 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond  March 1-5  880
 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 March 1-5 880
 Blair Trail Fishing Pond March 1-5 1,200
 Freedom Park Pond March 1-5 500
 Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond March 1-5450  
 Crystal Springs Lake March 1-5 300
 Niagara Springs March 1-5250 
 Filer Pond Cedar Creek Reservoir March 1-52,000
 Salmon Falls Creek March 8-12450 
 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 March 8-12450
 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 March 8-12350 
 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 March 8-12350 
 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 March 8-12880 
 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond March 8-12880 
 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond March 15-19880 
 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 March 15-19880 
 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond March 22-26  880 
 Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond March 22-26 450 
 Freedom Park Pond March 22-26  500
 Crystal Springs Lake  March 22-26  300
 Niagara Springs March 22-26  250
