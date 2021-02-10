 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fish and Game to offer wolf trapper education class in Jerome
0 comments

Fish and Game to offer wolf trapper education class in Jerome

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grey Wolf

Grey wolf

 IDFG

JEROME — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Magic Valley Region will be offering a wolf trapper education class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at their new Hunter Education facility at the Jerome regional office. Class size is limited to 12 students. Registration for the class is online only by visiting www.idfg.idaho.gov under the education tab. No walk-in registration will be allowed.

Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend a wolf trapper education class prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

For more information call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities most impacted by sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News