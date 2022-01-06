 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Fish and Game to offer official big game and trophy scoring opportunity in Jerome

Elk

A hunter poses with his trophy elk in September 2010.

 Courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game

JEROME — As big game hunting seasons wrap up here in Idaho, many start to think about other outdoor winter activities, but here’s an opportunity for hunters to revisit past successful hunts for years to come by having their antlers, horns or skulls officially scored by Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff.

Many hunters are interested in knowing how well their harvest stacks up against other big game harvested over the years. Big game hunting has a long heritage in Idaho, and just because the animal you harvested might not qualify as a trophy according to the minimum score to be entered into the Boone and Crockett or Pope and Young record books, does not take away from the memories made with family and friends when hunting big game in Idaho.

Staff from the Magic Valley Region will be accepting a limited number of antlers, horns, and skulls to be officially measured under standards of Boone and Crockett Club or Pope and Young Club. Hunters who want their big game scored must call the Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 to reserve a spot. Those with reservations can bring their antlers, horns or skulls to the Magic Valley Regional Office during the week of January 24-28, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00pm.

Antlers, horns and skulls being scored must be from animals legally harvested or kept from animals that died from natural causes.

Everything submitted for scoring must have all the flesh off and must be dried for a minimum of 60 days from the date of harvest.

Hunters who submit antlers, horns or skulls for scoring will be required to fill out a form to document their harvest.

Please allow at least two weeks for the official scorer to measure your trophy.

For more information or questions please call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 and ask for Brandon Tycz.

