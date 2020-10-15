Fish and Game taking uncommon action to trap and translocate elk responsible for costly and repeated crop damage

FAIRFIELD — In mid-October, Fish and Game will conduct a trapping and translocation project on private property to remove elk responsible for ongoing depredation issues in the Little Camas region of southern Idaho. Elk in this area have a long history of expensive damage to crops on private property at night, and then retreating to adjoining private property during the day. Because all activity will be on private ground, there will not be any disruption to ongoing hunting seasons.

Up to 70 cows and calves will be trapped and transported to central Idaho. Any bulls captured in the trapping effort will be anesthetized, ear-tagged and released on-site.

Elk populations in southern Idaho are high

Crop damage caused by elk across southern Idaho has increased over the past several years. A contributing factor is the abundant and healthy elk populations in several elk management zones. Elk numbers in the Smoky-Bennett Zone, which includes the area around Little Camas Reservoir, are above the population management objective as outlined in the statewide elk management plan.