Fish and Game stocks rainbow trout in Dunes Lake at Bruneau Dunes State Park

BRUNEAU DUNES STATE PARK — Dunes Lake, located at Bruneau Dunes State Park has historically been a popular spring and summer fishery for largemouth bass and bluegill. Recent efforts to reestablish Dunes Lake as a destination fishery have resulted in a growing populations of juvenile bluegill and largemouth bass. While excited anglers wait for those fish to grow up, Magic Valley Region fisheries biologists are working to provide additional fishing opportunity during the fall, winter, and spring by stocking catchable rainbow trout into Dunes Lake.

According to Chris Jeszki, Hagerman State Fish Hatchery Manager, “Catchable rainbow trout can be an important fisheries management tool by providing fishing opportunity while other fish populations recover.”

Hagerman State Fish Hatchery planted 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 13 inches in Dunes Lake in early November.

Idaho State Parks and Recreation is also in the process of improving their angling access around Dunes Lake and the adjacent Bruneau Pond, which should enhance the fishing experience for Idaho anglers and open up opportunity for more bank anglers.