BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has announced that the Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation has submitted a successful proposal to construct and lease a new Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.
The headquarters will replace the current building at 600 S. Walnut St., which has reached the end of its functional life. The new building will bring the department’s administrative staff together under one roof for the first time in over 15 years — increasing agency efficiency and improving customer service for Idaho hunters, anglers and trappers.
“The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is a natural fit for this partnership. The foundation shares our mission to support wildlife in Idaho, and we are looking forward to working with them to continue serving the public at a location we’ve been at since 1964,” Fish and Game deputy director Scott Reinecker said in a statement.
Outreach to neighbors around the Walnut property, where Fish and Game has been for more than 55 years, has already begun. The department is committed to designing and constructing a building that respects the surrounding land and the character of the neighborhood. The Morrison Knudsen Nature Center, located next to the headquarters and operated by Fish and Game, will operate throughout the construction project.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020 and be complete in 2022. Fish and Game will lease the new building over a period of 25 years and then own the building outright on behalf of Idaho’s sportsmen and sportswomen.
“We looked at numerous options for bringing our team together in a space that best served the hunters, anglers and trappers whose fees pay for department operations,” Reinecker added. “This is the most fiscally responsible, ending the need to lease additional office space to hold staff and provide the best value for our sportsmen’s dollars. We’re also excited to provide a better experience and meet the needs of the people we serve.”
The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation has partnered with Fish and Game to build several buildings, including the recently completed Nampa regional office.
