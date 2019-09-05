{{featured_button_text}}
Cougar poaching

A billboard displays information about poaching Idaho wildlife.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

DUBOIS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information on a young female mountain lion that was shot and left on private property near Lake Hollow in the Medicine Lodge area.

"We know it was shot between 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. Aug 28," Officer Tim Klucken said in a statement. "If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during that time, I would love to hear from them."

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Officer Klucken at 208-390-0626 or report information to the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. To report online, go to idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Informants can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if a citation is issued in the case.

