BOISE — The southeast region of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a new public event this year, aimed at getting hunters ready for the fall hunting season.
Whether you are an experienced hunter or hitting the field for the first time, make tracks to the Southeast Idaho Hunting University from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Trap Club, 1442 Fortress Road, near the Pocatello airport. This free event will be filled with a variety of hunting-related activities and demonstrations to help hunters prepare for fall adventures.
Try your hand at archery and trap shooting — free while supplies last, watch hunting dogs in action, learn the basics of mule deer and elk hunting, get some pointers on pursuing upland game birds and waterfowl, learn basic wilderness first-aid skills and much more.
Not sure what essential gear you should pack for your hunt? Have questions about hunting rules and regulations? Want to get into archery hunting or falconry, but don’t know where to start? Stop by the various information booths staffed by sportsmen’s groups, community partners and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Or hear from experts on a diverse array of hunting-related topics at scheduled presentations throughout the day.
The Citizens Against Poaching Trailer will also be aired, featuring illegally taken wildlife and the stories behind the crimes. Hear from conservation officers about the common violations hunters commit in the field and learn how to be a good witness when reporting violations you may observe.
Don’t know if your muzzleloader, bow or other hunting equipment is legal for a particular hunt? Bring it to the trailer and officers will assess that for you.
To be sure that no one gets left out of the hunt this fall, Fish and Game will offer two hunter education field days as part of the Hunting University event — one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other from 2 to 6 p.m.
Interested students must either pass the online hunter education course or complete the independent study workbook option before registering for either field day.
The field day is the last step in certification, and these two classes at the Hunting University will help new hunters and youth get their licenses before deer season opens Oct. 10.
To take the $24.50 online hunter education course or to register for a $9.75 field day, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. The independent study workbook can be picked up at any regional Fish and Game office for $8.
For more information about the Southeast Idaho Hunting University, or if you would like to be involved with the event, call Tessa Atwood or Jennifer Jackson at 208-232-4703.
