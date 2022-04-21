Fish and Game’s first K-9 officer Pepper retires

After 11 years of service to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Department across the state, Pepper, the agency’s first K-9 officer, has officially retired from service. Pepper, a black lab who worked alongside handler Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling of Twin Falls, retired on March 15.

Pepper was trained to provide specific skills to the enforcement efforts of the department, which included tracking people, evidence searches for items with a human scent, firearms or gun powder as well as wildlife detection.

The department’s K-9 program was initiated by Stirling who saw the need and value of what a K-9 could bring to Fish and Game. Not only was Pepper used for enforcement purposes, he also was key in providing education and outreach opportunities to the public over the time of his career.

“Working with Pepper has been an amazing experience to me both personally and professionally,” Stirling said. “I’m very proud of the work that Pepper accomplished from tracking small children who were lost, to finding evidence that was critical to identifying offenders.”

With Pepper’s retirement as the first K-9, the department currently has three other K-9 officers stationed around the state.

According to Stirling, he is already working to begin the training with a new K-9 partner that will follow in the same paw-prints that Pepper has established for all K-9 officers to follow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0