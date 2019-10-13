BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will end harvest of unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon on the Snake and Salmon rivers to protect naturally spawning populations. Anglers on those rivers can continue to harvest adult Chinook with a clipped adipose fin and clipped or unclipped jack Chinook less than 24 inches long.
This rule does not affect the Chinook fishing season on the Clearwater River. For more information, go to: idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules.
To learn more about current Chinook, coho and steelhead fishing opportunities, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2019/10/changes-fall-chinook-salmon-rules.
