Fish and Game relocates two yearling moose who visited two southern Idaho communities

HEYBURN — In a statement released Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game said over the last weekend of May, local officials were kept busy when two yearling moose, one in Twin Falls and the other in Heyburn were found roaming in city neighborhoods. Local residents began reporting moose to area law enforcement, who worked alongside Fish and Game to locate and secure the areas to ensure public safety. Moose, even yearlings, are very large animals, and when stressed can be quite unpredictable.

Initial reports of a young bull moose in the Twin Falls area began to come in on Thursday, May 28. Fish and Game began to monitor the moose, as it moved north through agricultural lands. On Saturday evening May 30, the moose quickly moved into a residential neighborhood on the east-side of Twin Falls where Fish and Game made the determination to dart the young bull and move it back to the South Hills, where it probably began its cross-country journey.

Darting of wildlife is a dangerous undertaking since there are a number of risks associated when using anesthetizing drugs. Decisions to dart an animal are not taken lightly. Chemical immobilization of wildlife can be hazardous to the animal, the team responsible to dart an animal, and the public. Anesthetizing drugs are potentially dangerous to the darting team and the public since a person accidently exposed to some of these drugs could kill them.