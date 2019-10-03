BOISE — Hunting season is here, and a question commonly asked is “Where can I go hunting?” There are a lot of good answers to that question in Idaho. Nearly two-thirds of the state is public land, and most of it is open for hunting.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game owns, manages and keeps open to the public about 370,000 acres at its wildlife management areas. It provides literally millions more acres through its various agreements and lease programs that allow public access to various state and private lands.
You have free articles remaining.
Money for access comes from multiple Fish and Game funds including its access/depredation fee that requires a $5 surcharge for residents and a $10 surcharge for non-residents when they buy their first annual license of the year.
For the full story, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/fg-provides-access-millions-acres-hunters-anglers-and-others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.