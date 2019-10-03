{{featured_button_text}}
Millions of acres for fishing and hunting

Most of Idaho's public land is open for hunting.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Hunting season is here, and a question commonly asked is “Where can I go hunting?” There are a lot of good answers to that question in Idaho. Nearly two-thirds of the state is public land, and most of it is open for hunting.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game owns, manages and keeps open to the public about 370,000 acres at its wildlife management areas. It provides literally millions more acres through its various agreements and lease programs that allow public access to various state and private lands.

Money for access comes from multiple Fish and Game funds including its access/depredation fee that requires a $5 surcharge for residents and a $10 surcharge for non-residents when they buy their first annual license of the year.

For the full story, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/fg-provides-access-millions-acres-hunters-anglers-and-others.

