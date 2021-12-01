Fish and Game provides a mentored waterfowl hunt for disabled American veterans

TWIN FALLS — In late November, staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region partnered with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services to provide an opportunity for disabled American veterans to enjoy a day of mentored waterfowl hunting.

This year, two veterans participated in a commission-approved mentored duck hunt at the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area. The mentored hunt allows for these American heroes to participate in a special hunting activity, which for many, is their first time in a duck blind.

We were honored this year to provide our first disabled American Veteran woman mentored waterfowl hunt to SFC Kylene Robertson from the Boise area who is active duty Idaho National Guard.

“This opportunity to hunt waterfowl in a very special area has definitely made long lasting memories and collected a whole bucket list of experiences” she said, “all the mentors and Fish and Game staff made it a hunt to remember. It was simply an amazing opportunity.”

Army veteran Matt Compton participated in this years disabled American veteran mentored hunt at the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area.

According to Compton, “The DAV hunt is one of the most incredible hunts that a service member could ask for. The mentors were very passionate and willing to help the service members learn as well as guide them to be successful throughout the hunt.

One of the amazing waterfowl hunt mentors is Barry Crose, Idaho Regional Director for the Mule Deer Foundation. Not only an amazing volunteer mentor and waterfowl hunter, but he also trains Labrador retrievers who are a critical member of the hunting team.

After a day of the mentors skillfully calling in ducks and the veterans putting shot into the air everyone was able to walk away with their limits of ducks. The day could not be a success without the incredible volunteer mentors and their highly-trained retrievers who teamed up with our hero veterans. It was truly a day to remember!

