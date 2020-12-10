Fish and Game provides a mentored waterfowl hunt for disabled American veterans

HAGERMAN — For the past several years, the Idaho Division of Veteran Services has partnered with staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region to provide opportunities for disabled American veterans to enjoy a day of mentored waterfowl hunting. Depending on the year, four to eight veterans have participated in mentored duck hunts in Hagerman, which allows for these American heros to participate in a hunting activity, which for many, is their first time in a duck blind.

Fish and Game Habitat Manager Mark Fleming who is a Gulf War veteran commented: “As a combat veteran it feels great to provide an enjoyable experience for our disabled veterans.”

“Working with veterans each year to get out and do something that they normally don’t have an opportunity to do, has been a fantastic program over the last few years”, according to Robert Smith, Idaho State Veteran service officer, “having the opportunity to participate in mentored hunts opens up their horizons to do activities such as duck hunting, especially with a hunting mentor who provides them with advice and help while sitting next to them in the duck blind.”