Fish and Game killed 60 elk in 2020 and spent $1 million less on depredation payments

TWIN FALLS — In 2019, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed 206 elk that were eating crops in the Magic Valley.
In 2020, the agency used nighttime sharpshooting to remove 60 elk (30 cows, 21 calves and 9 yearling bulls). John Guthrie, Fish and Game’s landowner and sportsmen coordinator for the Magic Valley, said the agency didn’t need to lethally remove as many elk last year because the killings are changing elk behavior and training the animals to avoid agricultural land.
Depredation payments — the money Fish and Game gives to landowners who lost crops to big game — fell dramatically. The agency has spent $574,748.33 on depredation payments this fiscal year, compared to $1,635,026.64 the year before. That’s a 65% decrease.
“Our work has been pretty effective,” Guthrie said. “These animals are learning that these fields that they’re using are not safe places for them to be, which is exactly what we’ve been wanting.”
In recent years, Magic Valley elk numbers have been increasing in the frontcountry, near ag fields — even as they’ve been falling in Idaho’s rugged backcountry. More elk have been descending on farmland at night, eating crops on private land.
Idaho law requires Fish and Game to pay farmers for damages caused by big game, so as the quantity and cost of depredation claims has increased, Fish and Game has gone to greater lengths to keep elk out.
The agency says killing some of the elk is the only reliable and feasible method. But when hunters learned last year that the agency had killed more than 200 elk in one summer, many were furious.
Hunters, not Fish and Game staff, should be killing the elk, they said. And farmers shouldn’t be able to get money for crop losses unless they allow hunters onto their land to kill the animals. Some hunters demanded that the state change its depredation payment law.
For now, the law’s still in place, and the numbers show that Fish and Game’s unpopular approach is working to reduce crop loss.
“We’ve seen kind of across the board, at all of the fields where we’ve been doing the sharpshooting, the number of elk using the areas reduced, the frequency of use has been reduced and subsequent damage and claim payment has gone down drastically,” Guthrie said.
Promising numbers so far
Elk have increasingly been spending time on ag land in recent years. In 2016, Idaho Fish and Game paid Magic Valley farmers $97,267.67 for crop losses caused by elk. In 2017, that rose to $228,607.27. The number jumped to $359,102 in 2018, then soared to a whopping $1,635,026.64 in 2019.
Fish and Game says it simply couldn’t afford to keep paying farmers that much money. The agency had to do more to prevent the depredations from happening in the first place.
Non-lethal methods haven’t been very effective for the agency. Guthrie said Fish and Game has tried hazing elk with loud noises, frightening them with dogs, spraying crops so they taste bad — nothing was keeping them out of the fields.
So in 2018, Fish and Game decided to try lethal methods. And the agency couldn’t use hunters in most cases.
“Fish and Game would rather use hunters to solve some of these depredation issues,” Guthrie said. “But in a lot of instances, that isn’t really possible.”
It’s typically impossible because the elk spend all or most of their days on private land. Many private landowners don’t want hunters coming onto their property.
And even if they did, elk are generally eating crops at night. Hunting at night is illegal — Fish and Game staff can only do it with a special permit.
While many hunters are still angry Fish and Game’s shooting elk at night, the animals are behaving differently now.
For instance, Guthrie said that a couple of years ago, it was common to see elk herds more than 300 animals strong at an ag field.
This summer and fall, after a couple of years of sharpshooting, Guthrie said those same fields only had about 70 elk on average.
Some of that reduction is because members of that herd are dead. But Guthrie said the elk are scared, too. They’re so scared that the agency has had to change its tactics.
When Fish and Game began lethally removing elk in 2018, it wasn’t especially hard.
“We didn’t have to try to be inconspicuous,” Guthrie said. “But this past summer, man, if you got within two miles of an elk herd that was in a field with your truck lights on, those elk were running away.”
Guthrie said that as the elk continue to learn to avoid ag land, Fish and Game will hopefully need to kill fewer animals and pay fewer depredation claims.
Changing the laws?
Sen. Lee Heider (R-Twin Falls) said this winter he hoped to introduce a bill at the Legislature to amend the depredation payment law.
“We don’t want Fish and Game to go on the property to shoot the animals themselves,” Heider said. “I’m in the ballpark with the rest of the sportsmen that I think Fish and Game officers going onto private property and shooting 70 elk is an improper way to manage.”
Giving landowners fencing materials and letting them install the fencing on their own would be a good substitute for sharpshooting, Heider said. He added that he doesn’t blame Fish and Game for its actions, since state law is forcing the agency to pay farmers for crop losses.
Heider noted he doesn’t want to strongarm Fish and Game into adopting a policy it believes will be ineffective. If a new bill is going to be passed — and Heider has one written — he wants Fish and Game to buy into it.
“Fish and Game is ultimately responsible for managing big game in Idaho,” Heider said.
At this point, Heider said it’s unlikely the bill will get to the floor this year, even though he believes it’s needed.
Progress in 2020
Hunters have said they’d like Fish and Game to offer more depredation hunts — special hunting opportunities for removing problem animals.
Guthrie said it’s been difficult to get landowners to agree to depredation hunts. But the agency set up about 20 this year, across the Magic Valley region, which is a big increase.
This was essentially the first year the agency held managed hunts as well. Managed hunts are when a Fish and Game employee accompanies hunters onto private land. The agency doesn’t interfere with the hunters, the purpose is just to monitor the hunt on the landowner’s behalf.
Guthrie said Fish and Game is exploring hiring additional staff specifically to manage depredation hunts. He emphasized that Fish and Game staff aren’t acting as guides on hunts in any way, they’re just observers.
And the agency plans on trapping more elk, too. The department captured 17 elk in an October helicopter round up in the Little Camas region this fall.
The capture didn’t go as planned. Fish and Game wanted to catch 70 elk from the approximately 150-member herd, but only managed to round up 17. Guthrie said harassing the elk all summer probably made the capture more difficult. The agency translocated 16 of the elk to the Bear Valley region, northwest of Stanley.
Another capture is planned for May.
Guthrie reiterated that the sharpshooting program is working and landowners are increasingly willing to allow depredation hunts.
“I think that moving forward we’re going to be able to continue using depredation hunts as a tool and hopefully start to curb or reduce the amount of lethal removal that Fish and Game does in problematic areas,” Guthrie said. “I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now.”