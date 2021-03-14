Fish and Game killed 60 elk in 2020 and spent $1 million less on depredation payments

Non-lethal methods haven’t been very effective for the agency. Guthrie said Fish and Game has tried hazing elk with loud noises, frightening them with dogs, spraying crops so they taste bad — nothing was keeping them out of the fields.

So in 2018, Fish and Game decided to try lethal methods. And the agency couldn’t use hunters in most cases.

“Fish and Game would rather use hunters to solve some of these depredation issues,” Guthrie said. “But in a lot of instances, that isn’t really possible.”

It’s typically impossible because the elk spend all or most of their days on private land. Many private landowners don’t want hunters coming onto their property.

And even if they did, elk are generally eating crops at night. Hunting at night is illegal — Fish and Game staff can only do it with a special permit.

While many hunters are still angry Fish and Game’s shooting elk at night, the animals are behaving differently now.

For instance, Guthrie said that a couple of years ago, it was common to see elk herds more than 300 animals strong at an ag field.

This summer and fall, after a couple of years of sharpshooting, Guthrie said those same fields only had about 70 elk on average.

