BOISE — The National Marine Fisheries Service has approved the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s fall Chinook fishery permit. Anglers should be aware of some changes to the structure of the season in the Clearwater River as well as modifications to the daily and possession limits in all of the state’s fall Chinook fisheries.
With the permit approved, new fall Chinook seasons are now open on the Clearwater River from Memorial Bridge in Lewiston upstream to the confluence of the Middle Fork and South Fork Clearwater Rivers, as well as the mouth of the North Fork Clearwater River upstream to Dworshak Dam. These new areas are open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday. Fishing downstream of Memorial Bridge remains open seven days a week.
The daily bag limit in the Clearwater, north fork Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers has been adjusted to six adult fall Chinook salmon, only one of which may have an adipose fin, and an unlimited number of jacks — Chinook less than 24 inches long. The possession limits for those waters are three times the daily bag limits — 18 adult fall Chinook salmon, only three of which may have an adipose fin.
You have free articles remaining.
For the complete Chinook fishing rules, go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules. There are two brochures, one for the Clearwater and North Fork Clearwater Rivers, and one for the Salmon and Snake rivers. They have been updated to reflect the changes to the fall Chinook season following the approval of the National Marine Fisheries Service permit.
To read an in-depth report about the Chinook and steelhead runs for fall angling, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2019/08/new-fall-chinook-salmon-and-steelhead-seasons-and-limits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.