BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call at 8 a.m. Friday at Fish and Game Headquarters, 600 S. Walnut St. It will consider revisions to the 2019 steelhead and fall Chinook seasons, a season proposal for a Coho fishery and a revision to agency-sponsored legislation authorizing the commission to issue tundra swan tags for a potential future hunting season.

To view the agenda, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/commission-meeting-conference-call-september-20-2019.

There will be no public testimony taken during the call, but the public is welcome to attend. Those living outside of the Boise area can listen to the call by traveling to their nearest Fish and Game regional office.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director’s office directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529.

