BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Nampa regional office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd. The meeting is open to the public. It will be preceded by a ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m. outside the new regional office building.
Major items that commissioners are scheduled to consider include approval of the white-tailed deer and mule deer management plans, season-setting for sage grouse, fall Chinook and fall steelhead, continuing discounts for some turkey tags and establishing new Landowner Permission Hunts for turkey in fall 2019.
Other agenda items include approval of the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 and a potential resolution supporting the Recovering Americas Wildlife Act of 2019. To see the full agenda, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/august-meeting-commission.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by calling 208-334-5159 or 1-800-368-6185.
