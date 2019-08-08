BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. The call is open to the public and can be heard at any Fish and Game regional office or Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider moving forward with proposed rule-making regarding gear requirements on snares for the take of gray wolves, as well as agency-sponsored legislation pertaining to the stocking of upland game birds at locations outside of wildlife management areas and a new nonresident license fee schedule.
To see the full agenda, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/commission-meeting-legislative-conference-call-august-12-2019.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by calling 208-334-5159 or 1-800-368-6185.
