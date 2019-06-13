BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is expected to decide Thursday whether to approve a proposed fishing season which targets hatchery-origin Chinook salmon on the South Fork of the Salmon River. Staff will provide an update on the current status of Chinook salmon returns during the conference call meeting.
For the agenda and details, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/june-commission-conference-call.
