SALMON — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday and July 25 in Salmon. A public hearing will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Salmon regional office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 North. People may address the commission on any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.
The meeting will continue at 8 a.m. on July 25, also at the Salmon regional office. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider adoption of proposed rules, adoption of the Upland Game Management Plan, and to receive updates about public input on the White-tailed Deer and Mule Deer Management Plans and an update on the Pelican Management Plan.
Other routine agenda items include setting non-resident deer and elk tag quotas, outfitter set-aside quotas for the 2020 season, and considering the release of the 2020 Bighorn Sheep Auction and Lottery tags. See the full agenda at idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/july-quarterly-meeting-commission-0.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.