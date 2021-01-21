Fish and Game Commission meeting Jan. 27-28 in Nampa

NAMPA — The Fish and Game Commission will meet in Nampa on Jan. 27-28, with the public hearing starting at 7 p.m. MST Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Southwest Region Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd. People can address the commission about any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.

Due to the Governor’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order, gatherings are limited to 10 persons or less in physical attendance, however, individuals may email comments prior to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 for the commission’s consideration to: commission@idfg.idaho.gov.

Those who attend in person and wish to speak to the commission will have a 3-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. Because of capacity limits in the meeting room, individuals wishing to testify may be asked to wait in a separately designated room (subject to a capacity limit and social distancing) or at another location until it is their turn to speak. The public hearing on the evening of Jan. 27 will not be streamed live.