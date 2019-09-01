BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has set the 2019 sage grouse hunting seasons and rules which include expanded closures in Owyhee County, a restrictive two-day season in some areas in the central part of the state — see map of Zone 3 — and a seven-day season in portions of Owyhee, Twin Falls, Oneida and Cassia counties.
In those portions of Owyhee, Twin Falls, Oneida and Cassia counties — Zone 2, the season will run from Sept. 21 to 27 with the traditional one bird per day and two birds-in-possession bag limit. In the central part of the state — Zone 3, the two-day season will run from Sept. 21 to 22 with a one bird per day and two birds-in-possession bag limit.
To see the 2019 Sage grouse Seasons and Rules booklet, go to idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/rules-sage-grouse-seasons-brochure-2019.pdf.
