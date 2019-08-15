{{featured_button_text}}
Gray wolf

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved two legislative proposals to advance for governor’s office review:

  • Increasing nonresident license and tag fees
  • Establishing commission authority to designate locations other than wildlife management areas to stock pheasants and require an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt them.

The commission also adopted new rules that change gear requirements for wolf trapping. The legislative proposals and rule must be approved by the 2020 legislature to become effective.

If approved, the nonresident fees would include — exclusive of vendor fee:

  • Nonresident combination hunting/fishing license increase from $238.25 to $262.25
  • Nonresident hunting license increase from $153 to $183.25
  • Nonresident fishing license increase from $96.50 to $106.25
  • Nonresident deer tag increase from $300 to $350
  • Nonresident elk tag increase from $415 to $650

To see other proposed nonresident fee increases, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/commission/updated_final_agenda_item_3_gold_sheet._nonresident_fee_schedule.pdf.

Commissioners also forwarded a proposal to the legislature that would remove the current rule that requires snare diverters for trapping gray wolves, but would allow diverters to be required in local areas to reduce by-catch, at the commission’s discretion if deemed necessary.

The wolf snare proposal also included adding rules that mandate cable stops and breakaways on wolf snares in order to allow non-targeted animals to escape if they’re accidentally snared.

The commission will meet again Aug. 22 at the new southwest region office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa. To see the full agenda, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/august-meeting-commission.

