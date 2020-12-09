Fish and Game captures, treats sick cow moose in Hailey

HAILEY — Over the past two weeks, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports from Hailey residents of a sick cow moose with a calf. Residents reported that the moose had what appeared to be severely infected eyes. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, a local resident reported the cow and calf were in their yard, prompting Fish and Game officials along with support from two Blaine County Sheriff deputies to quickly respond. Fish and Game biologists darted and anesthetized the cow, allowing them to treat the eye condition, which is thought to be conjunctivitis.

Biologists were able to obtain cultures from around the eyes, draw a blood sample and administer antibiotics through injections. A radio collar was also placed on the cow, allowing biologists to monitor the cow’s status over the coming months.

Residents are urged to not approach this moose, or any wildlife, due to the added stress that happens when people get to close to wildlife. In this case, the vision of the moose is very likely to be diminished and it may become aggressive it is senses someone getting too close..

