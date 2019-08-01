{{featured_button_text}}
Moose on the loose

A moose was safely sedated, transported and released after wandering into a Nampa neighborhood. 

 MICHELLE KEMNER, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game crews successfully sedated, transported and released a yearling cow moose from Nampa to the Sagehen Reservoir area July 23.

The Nampa Police Department received reports of a moose wandering around the north side of Nampa in the early morning. Fish and Game officials were later notified that it was bedded down in a residential backyard north of Interstate 84 near Cherry Lane and 11th Avenue.

A Fish and Game crew responded, and with assistance from police, the team was able to safely dart the moose while it lay down. The moose then rose and wandered about 400 yards to a vacant area before the sedation took effect. Afterward, the crew was able to load the moose onto a trailer and haul it to the release site.

Fish and Game Conservation Officer Charlie Justus said the department had received reports several weeks prior of a moose wandering along the lower Payette River, as well as one in the Middleton and Star areas, which he assumes was likely the same moose.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments