 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fish and Game announces upcoming instructor-led hunter education classes in Jerome

  • 0
Shooting the Bull

Compound and recurve bows dominate both the target ranges and hunting fields.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Do you know someone that needs to take a hunter or bowhunter education course? The Magic Valley Region has two upcoming classes for both hunters and bowhunters.

Instructor-led hunter education class

May 6-7

Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975, as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years old to take a hunter education class.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class

May 14—15

The region will also be offering instructor-led hunter and bowhunter combo class which is designed for students 9 years of age or older who are new to hunting and will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education. Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

People are also reading…

Web-based hunter education and bowhunter education are also offered online.

To sign up for any class go to the Fish and Game website, idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education, and select either in-person hunter education course or hunter/bowhunter combo course or select an online course.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Skywatch: How to spot Mercury after sundown

Skywatch: How to spot Mercury after sundown

The modern list of eighty-eight constellations was compiled at the first General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union, in 1922. The newest of the constellations date from the late 18th Century, while the oldest took shape over three millennia ago in ancient Mesopotamia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News